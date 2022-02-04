Yellow Leaf Publishing is a digital publishing service from Digital Initiatives and Scholarly Communications at Wake Forest University’s Z. Smith Reynolds Library. Yellow Leaf Publishing aims to expand the possibilities for digital scholarship, digital pedagogy, and open education at Wake Forest in ways that embody DISC’s Core Principles of Access, Equity, and Intention.
The name comes from an A.R. Ammons poem "For Louise and Tom Gossett." Read more about Ammons and his connections to Wake Forest in this 2011 article from Wake Forest Magazine.