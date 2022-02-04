Your Brain on Writing
Edited by Erin Branch
Published Fall 2023
Course: WRI 111, Wake Forest University, Fall 2022, Dr. Erin Branch
Contact: Kyle Denlinger | [email protected]
Exploring Writing's Evolution: From Socrates' skepticism to contemporary debates, our journey delves into the essence of writing. As E.M. Forster queried, 'how can I know what I think until I see what I say?' Join us in dissecting the transformative role of generative AI like ChatGPT, reshaping the very fabric of our writing process.