To what extent has our use of fossil fuels for heat, energy, and raw material in the United States and elsewhere shaped contemporary conceptions of good human character and community? Have contemporary pursuits of moral virtue and human flourishing contributed to climate change? If so, what transition in thought, culture, and everyday practice might need to accompany an energy transition away from fossil fuels?
Published August 2022
Edited by Ryan Juskus
Course: ENV 302, “Climate, Carbon, and Character,” Spring 2022
Contact: Kyle Denlinger