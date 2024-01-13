Project Splash Page HTML

Copy/paste this into an HTML block on a project’s splash page.

Decarbonizing Character

Visions of Decarbonized Human Flourishing

Edited by Ryan Juskus

Published August 2022

Course: ENV 302, "Climate, Carbon, and Character," Wake Forest University, Spring 2022

Contact: Kyle Denlinger | [email protected]

To what extent has our use of fossil fuels for heat, energy, and raw material in the United States and elsewhere shaped contemporary conceptions of good human character and community? Have contemporary pursuits of moral virtue and human flourishing contributed to climate change? If so, what transition in thought, culture, and everyday practice might need to accompany an energy transition away from fossil fuels?

Ryan Juskus, from the Introduction to Decarbonizing Character