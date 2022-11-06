Skip to main content
Yellow Leaf Publishing
Published on Dec 06, 2022

YLP Project: Decarbonizing Character

To what extent has our use of fossil fuels for heat, energy, and raw material in the United States and elsewhere shaped contemporary conceptions of good human character and community? Have contemporary pursuits of moral virtue and human flourishing contributed to climate change? If so, what transition in thought, culture, and everyday practice might need to accompany an energy transition away from fossil fuels?

In these essays, students at Wake Forest University hope to answer these questions.

[image]

Decarbonizing Character

Published August 2022

Edited by Ryan Juskus

Course: ENV 302, “Climate, Carbon, and Character,” Spring 2022

Contact: Kyle Denlinger | [email protected]

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
