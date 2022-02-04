The Performance of Roman Comedy
Edited by T.H.M. Gellar-Goad
Published January 2023
Department: Classics, Wake Forest University, Spring 2023
Contact: Kyle Denlinger | [email protected]
Unveiling the timeless allure of Roman comedy, the NEH Institute for Higher Education Faculty ignites scholarly passion and pedagogical innovation. Guided by esteemed experts, participants delve into ancient texts, exploring their cultural resonance and theatrical brilliance. Through immersive experiences, they emerge with enriched perspectives, ready to illuminate the past for future generations.